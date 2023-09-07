He said of the new release: "There was always a vague ambition to perhaps return to this character. It takes a bit of bending of the brain to fully appreciate the worlds of Luther Arkwright but it's definitely worth the effort.

"We've almost waiting long enough for the sequel to be in real time. Eighteen years is quite a long time ago. A lot's happened in between. Another life."

To celebrate the release, Big Finish has released some adorable throwback snaps of the actor the year before he made his debut as the Tenth Doctor - AKA the role that would change his life forever.

Joining Tennant on the new audio adventure are returning cast members India Fisher (as Queen Anne), Siri O'Neal (as Rose), Robert Jezek (as Karl), and Jez Fielder (as Harry Fairfax).

David Tennant and India Fisher in 2005, Big Finish

The boxset will follow Victoria (Georgina Hellier), the daughter of Luther Arkwright and Queen Anne, as she embarks on an adventure to find out some hidden family secrets.

Mark Wright, who adapted the graphic novel for audio, said: “It feels like a little bit of unfinished business has been put to rest.

"The chance to work once again in the breathtaking, mind-bending, exciting universe that Brian created is one of those ‘pinch-me' moments. I got to do it in 2005, and to get to do it again years later is just lucky!

"And to hear the original members of the cast – David, India, Jeremy, Siri, Robert – return along with our amazing new lead Georgina, it doesn’t get much better really."

