Piper became notable for her role as Rose, playing the character between 2005 and 2006, then returning for the last three episodes of season 4 and specials in 2010 and 2013.

As today is her birthday, one fan shared a previously shared clip of Piper's birthday celebrations on the set of Doctor Who. Filmed by David Tennant, the crew sing 'happy birthday' to the actress and present her with a cake adorned with her very own character poster.

Another fan shared a collection of photos of Piper's past magazine photoshoots as well as a couple of images of her as Rose, writing: "Happy birthday to my favorite actress and once my favorite popstar Billie piper who played the fabulous rose Tyler my all time favorite companion of Doctor Who."

Similarly, another fan wished Piper a happy 41st birthday and shared two images of Piper from her days as the Doctor's companion.

David Tennant, Billie Piper and David Tennant in Doctor Who (BBC).

To mark her birthday in 2021, RadioTimes.com asked Doctor Who fans to vote for the actor's best ever moment on the sci-fi series, with over 5000 people casting their vote to have their say.

But what is her most iconic scene? Well, fans said it was Rose's parting from the Doctor in the season 2 finale, Doomsday, which saw Rose tell a projection of the Doctor that she loved him while standing on Bad Wolf Bay.

As of now, the Doctor Who future for Piper looks bright, as she's set to return as her iconic character Rose for three brand-new audio adventures.

As for the new episodes that fans are anticipating, Piper's character is set to get the perfect kind of homage in new character Rose Noble, who will be played by Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney.

The character will be the daughter of Donna Noble and shares the same name as Piper's previous character. When announced as a new addition in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials later this year, Piper shared her support for the role.

