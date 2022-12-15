In the run-up to the brand new season of her Sky comedy I Hate Suzie , which lands on our screens next week, Piper has shared some anecdotes about her previous roles, favourite co-stars and, of course, the future of her fan-favourite companion.

Billie Piper has revealed that she would be up for reprising her role as Doctor Who 's Rose Tyler – with one caveat.

When asked if she would do a Rose Tyler spin-off show if Russell T Davies asked her to, she told Buzzfeed: "If it was shot in London – sorry that’s a really loveless answer!

"There’s a running theme here, I don’t want to work much. [If] it was like four episodes all shot in London, then yeah, I’d be like a rat-up-a-drainpipe for that."

So, if the stars aligned for a show based in the capital, fans may get a return for Rose Tyler yet.

Piper appeared as Rose throughout seasons 1 and 2 of the revival series (and returning for a few episodes of season 4 and one-off special episodes) but her time as a cast member was one to be treasured, especially opposite Tennant.

In the same interview, the actor also revealed that she missed working with David Tennant and Matt Smith, who she co-starred with on The Day of the Doctor and Secret Diary of a Call Girl, saying: "I sort of miss working with anyone I’ve gotten along with."

David Tennant, Billie Piper and David Tennant in Doctor Who. (BBC)

Tennant has most recently starred in ITVX drama Litvinenko, while Smith was one of the leading (and most contentious) characters in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Even so, it would be wonderful news for Doctor Who fans if they could all somehow reunite but we'll just have to use our imaginations in the meantime.

Wrapping up the interview, Piper revealed that fans of I Hate Suzie will be in for a treat in the season 2 finale.

She stated: "The last episode, I can’t wait. It was so thrilling to make, but also very moving and satisfying, and I hope people feel that when they watch. We’ll see!"

