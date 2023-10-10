Under the hashtag of #WhoSpy, the account has continued to build excitement around the run to come - with many a clue and mysterious picture leading fans to speculate about what's on the horizon.

Well, the latest picture to be shared on the account is of none other than a desk with a classified UNIT (the Unified Intelligence Taskforce) folder on top of it.

All the usual work desk items can be seen, including a mug, stationery and folders, but in and among the ordinary are some very specific clues.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a post-it note reading "Tuesday meeting @ 13.00" with some extension numbers scribbled on it, which has led fans to wonder whether the ominous date could tease a forthcoming Doctor Who social media post to come.

More importantly, though, some have started to draw conclusions about UNIT's potential involvement in the new season of Doctor Who.

Along with the very clear document hinting at UNIT's importance, many Whovians have wondered whether Petronella Osgood could be making a return to the series, especially with her iconic colourful scarf looking a lot like the umbrella atop the desk in the picture.

So, could Ingrid Oliver be back in Doctor Who or feature in a potential UNIT spin-off?

While there's been no word of Osgood's involvement just yet, we do know that a Whoniverse is on the cards when it comes to returning showrunner Russell T Davies's plans.

Back in January, Davies told GQ that "the spin-offs are ready", saying: "I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off."

Similarly, Pete McTighe, who's written various episodes of Doctor Who, also told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "I haven’t really been paying attention to the rumours about the spin-offs, but I think Doctor Who is a show that deserves to be a much, much bigger brand - which is obviously what they’re doing now."

But will UNIT be getting its own spin-off? Well, more recently, Doctor Who star Jemma Redgrave, who played the head of scientific research Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, said she knows nothing about a possible UNIT show during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

While the fictional military organisation has appeared in Doctor Who, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, there's been no confirmation about any UNIT-focused show just yet - but Redgrave did say they will be making an appearance in season 14, which is likely the source of the Twitter picture.

She said: "I don't know about a spin-off, but I have been back. I've done one episode in series 14 and it's such a wonderful thing to be part of that family. It was absolutely tremendous and to be part of Russell T Davies's vision is so exciting."

