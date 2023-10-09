He told us: "I love Doctor Who and I look forward to watching the 60th and Ncuti, I think, is amazing. I’m so excited to see what he does."

Capaldi added of meeting Gatwa for the first time: "We had such a laugh because we met. We’d gone to the Scottish BAFTAs and I met his mum as well, which was lovely. We were just talking – it’s like what David and Matt did with me.

"There are only a few, well 14 people, who have done this and there are specific challenges to it and it’s a specific world and there’s only 14 people who have been at the heart of that. It’s interesting to hear what they have to say about it.

Peter Capaldi and Ncuti Gatwa at the Scottish BAFTAS. Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

"David and Matt were very good at helping me with advice and chat and were always there if I wanted to talk to them and stuff. Ncuti was very open to hearing what it was like. I just think he’ll be great.

"We’d met at the Scottish BAFTAs and we exchanged texts and I was on the train home and I was texting him and he was texting me and then we found out we were on the same train! So then he joined us, that was great."

More like this

Unlike Tennant and Smith, Capaldi doesn't see himself returning to Doctor Who, previously telling RadioTimes.com that he's "done his time". But he went on to say: "I like the idea that [my] Doctor is still out there somewhere, that they all are."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

More recently, he's played roles like the mysterious Gideon in The Devil's Hour, which also stars Jessica Raine and follows a woman named Lucy who wakes up at 3:33am every morning without explanation and whose house appears to be haunted. But it's soon revealed there's much more going on beneath the surface.

Capaldi previously told RadioTimes.com of his enigmatic character: "In some ways, he’s a criminal. He’s a murderer and a threat to society. So he’s a very, very smart and elusive villain that the police are pursuing (and never quite managing to catch). Until they do."

Get the ultimate Twelfth Doctor LEGO set at Amazon Calling all Peter Capaldi fans! You can now buy this incredible 120-piece LEGO set for under £200 at Amazon. Featuring the Twelfth Doctor, Clara, and both the interior and exterior TARDIS, this set is the perfect buy for fans of series eight to ten. Plus, it comes with a few extra friends and foes to make your adventures even better. Buy LEGO Ideas Doctor Who Assembly Kit for £198.64 at Amazon

He added that, once Gideon is caught, things take a drastic turn. "He then reveals that he’s not quite what we think he is," he said.

Prime Video hasn't revealed a release date just yet for The Devil's Hour season 2, but we do know it's in production.

The Devil's Hour season 1 is available to watch on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.