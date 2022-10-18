Speaking to Radio Times magazine about his upcoming drama The Devil's Hour , Capaldi said it was "ridiculous" trying to keep secrets whilst playing the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor.

Those who've played The Doctor – the titular character of BBC One's long-running sci-fi drama Doctor Who – will know that keeping plot twists under wraps comes with the Time Lord territory. However, former star Peter Capaldi has revealed that he wasn't impressed by the secrecy around the show.

"Who cares if the Cybermen will be here next week?" he said, before saying that his upcoming role in Amazon Prime Video's The Devil's Hour has been the first time he's been in a position where he "can really say nothing without giving everything away".

"It's more difficult to explain than it will be to see," he said. "But it's fun! I get to do lots of nasty things and wreak havoc through the whole thing."

Capaldi played the Twelfth Doctor from 2013 until 2017, during which time The Devil's Hour producer Steven Moffatt served as Doctor Who's showrunner.

In The Devil's Hour, Capaldi plays Gideon, a reclusive nomad driven by a murderous obsession who may be a time traveller.

The six-parter, written by newcomer Tom Moran, follows Lucy (Baptiste's Jessica Raine) – a woman who is woken up every night at exactly 3:33am by terrifying visions.

Starstruck's Nikesh Patel also stars as Ravi Dhillon, a detective who sets out to track down Capaldi's character after a string of brutal murders, which Lucy also seems connected to.

Capaldi's Doctor Who successor Jodie Whittaker is set to hand the TARDIS keys over to another actor this weekend, with Ncuti Gatwa confirmed to be the next Doctor.

However, with David Tennant set to reprise his role as the Tenth Doctor, fans are uncertain as to who Whittaker's character will be regenerating into ahead of the show's 60th anniversary.

