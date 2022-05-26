Peter Capaldi says The Devil's Hour character 'isn't what he appears'

Co-starring alongside her is Peter Capaldi, reuniting with his former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who executive produces the series. Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, Gideon, who is driven by a murderous obsession.

Highly anticipated new series The Devil's Hour stars Jessica Raine as Lucy, a woman who wakes up at exactly 3:33am and whose son is withdrawn and emotionless.

However, the actor has now teased that his character may not be exactly what we expect. Speaking at an event with RadioTimes.com and other press, he said: "Gideon’s someone who's fallen through the cracks a little bit and is responsible for a number of very disturbing crimes, and certainly is getting closer to Jessica and to her child, and it seems very likely that he's going to do something very terrible to them.

"But he is not what he appears. He has a plan. It's a very clever and compulsive plan. And he is scared, he's poor, he's lost, but he belongs to the night."

Jessica Raine in The Devil's Hour Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Capaldi explained that "Jess plays a character who Gideon has absolutely targeted. He is coming for her, he is coming for her child, he will not be stopped. But the reason that he's doing it is not what you think… or maybe it is."

Capaldi previously called the series "spectacularly dark" and said that creator Tom Moran's scripts were "wonderful and inventive and such a brilliant idea at the core."

He said: "Kind of an aspect of it is that you should listen to your nightmares, because they may be communicating with you in some way."

Co-starring alongside Raine and Capaldi in the series is Nikesh Patel, who plays detective Ravi Dhillon, who is looking for Gideon as part of a police manhunt.

The Devil's Hour will stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial here.

