Other than a creepy first look teaser and initial plot synopsis, the series, which is written by Tom Moran and executive produced by Sherlock 's Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, has been shrouded in mystery.

Peter Capaldi is set to star alongside Jessica Raine in new psychological thriller series The Devil's Hour, which will hit Amazon Prime Video later this year.

However, at an event attended by RadioTimes.com and other press, Capaldi has now lifted the lid slightly on just what we can expect.

Capaldi said: "The nature of the piece is quite spectacularly dark and that can be quite enjoyable.

"Everything starts with the scripts and Tom’s scripts were wonderful and inventive and such a brilliant idea at the core. Kind of an aspect of it is that you should listen to your nightmares, because they may be communicating with you in some way."

Peter Capaldi as Gideon in The Devil's Hour Amazon Studios

According to Amazon, Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, who is driven by a murderous obsession. Capaldi described him as "someone who's fallen through the cracks a little bit and is responsible for a number of very disturbing crimes".

The series follows Raine's Lucy, a woman who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33am, known as the devil’s hour.

The official synopsis says: "Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.

"When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus."

Meanwhile the synopsis teases that Capaldi's Gideon becomes "the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Capaldi said that Gideon "has a plan", explaining: "It's a very clever and compulsive plan. And he is scared, he's poor, he's lost, but he belongs to the night.

"Jess plays a character who Gideon has absolutely targeted. He is coming for her, he is coming for her child, he will not be stopped. But the reason that he's doing it is not what you think... or maybe it is."

The Devil's Hour will stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial here.

Advertisement

Visit our Sci-Fi hub for the latest news and features, and check out what else is on with our TV Guide.