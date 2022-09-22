Peter Capaldi might be a time traveller in tense The Devil's Hour trailer

Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession, in the Prime Video series – and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look.

Peter Capaldi might just be back playing a time traveller (or is he?) in the intriguing first trailer for The Devil's Hour.

Capaldi's character is seen facing off with Jessica Raine's Lucy in the tense teaser for the six-parter, which is written and created by Tom Moran and produced by Hartswood Films (Dracula, Sherlock).

The Devil's Hour follows Raine's character, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.

When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus, while Capaldi's character becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel).

In the teaser, Capaldi is heard to claim that his "perception of time is better than anyone's" and when quizzed by Dhillon as to whether he believes himself to be "a time traveller or a fortune teller", he enigmatically replies: "Neither... and both."

Capaldi previously described the series as "spectacularly dark", adding: "Everything starts with the scripts and Tom’s scripts were wonderful and inventive and such a brilliant idea at the core. Kind of an aspect of it is that you should listen to your nightmares, because they may be communicating with you in some way."

Jessica Raine as Lucy in The Devil's Hour Prime Video/Hartswood Films

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, executive producer Steven Moffat also teased what to expect from the series earlier this year.

“It's a really hard one to define,” Moffat said. “And we asked all the actors to define it.

“And Peter Capaldi being a genius said, 'Listen to your nightmares.' So that's the best I can tell you.”

The Devil's Hour launches exclusively on Prime Video on 28th October – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

