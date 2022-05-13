Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi says Ncuti Gatwa will make "amazing" Doctor

It was announced over the weekend that Gatwa had won the coveted lead role in Doctor Who, and will make his debut as the Time Lord after Jodie Whittaker bows out of the series next year.

The Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi has offered his congratulations to Doctor Who's new leading man Ncuti Gatwa , praising his "huge talent and heart".

Capaldi is among several former Doctors to offer his congratulations to Gatwa, including Matt Smith, Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Whittaker herself.

“What a great story – a little boy whose family escaped from the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 and at age two, finds refuge in Scotland, where he grows up to become Doctor Who," Capaldi said.

Peter Capaldi as The Doctor in Doctor Who BBC

“That’s a story to be proud. With his huge talent and heart, I know Ncuti will make an amazing Doctor. How exciting," he added, in a clip for STV News.

Gatwa, who's best known for playing fan-favourite Eric on Sex Education, recently took to Instagram to thank a number of previous Doctor Who stars for their "beautiful words of support".

The actor wrote he was "stunned and speechless" at the reaction to him taking over the role of the Doctor.

"There are a lot of thank you’s in this caption so please excuse the cringe. But mans feeling hella grateful at the moment [sic]," he said.

"The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker and Mr David Tennant for your beautiful words of support and encouragement on BAFTA day," he added. "I was absolutely cacking my pants and honestly speaking to you two was priceless."

