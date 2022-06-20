Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo lead new thriller Criminal Record

The drama is described by the streamer as "a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London" and sees two detectives engage in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo have been announced as the series leads for the upcoming Apple TV Plus thriller Criminal Record.

Written by BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman – whose previous credits include Vera and Indian Summers – the series will consist of eight episodes and has recently begun production in London.

A full synopsis reads: "An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case, one a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

"The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Peter Capaldi stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo stars as Detective Sergeant June Lenker."

Save Me Too and Oranges and Sunshine director Jim Loach will helm the series, while Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo are all listed as executive producers alongside Elaine Collins.

It is the latest of several Apple TV Plus Originals to be produced in the United Kingdom, with other examples including Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and The Essex Serpent – all of which have proven to be major successes on the platform.

Criminal Record will stream on Apple TV+ – find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here. Take a look at more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.