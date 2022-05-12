Not only is it starring A-listers including Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes , but it is also an adaptation of an enormously popular 2016 novel of the same name by Sarah Perry.

Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent starts tomorrow, and it's fair to say the show brings with it some huge expectations.

However, as with any adaptation, it seems that we can expect some changes in how the story is presented on screen when compared with its written counterpart.

Stars Clémence Poésy and Frank Dillane, who play Stella Ransome and Luke Garrett in the series respectively, have opened up about some of these changes when speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press.

Posed with the suggestion that Luke is almost a 'gargoyle' in the book, and Stella gradually turns blue, the actors were asked whether their characters had to be 'humanised' for the series.

Poésy responded by saying: "Yeah, but I still kind of turned blue in my head - just no one knew! And the set was gradually turning very blue. But of course it's a very different thing to have access to the inner monologue of every character to writing a script in order to turn it into a movie. So it was quite different."

Frank Dillane in The Essex Serpent Apple

Poésy also laughed that Dillane is "definitely not a gargoyle", to which he said: "Well I tried to be as impish as possible because I know that he was always referred to as 'the imp'. So I tried to think of qualities that you might associate with an imp, and they seemed to be mischievous and kind of trickster-y.

"So I thought that I would try to channel impish behaviour whenever possible. And yes, I refrained from a limp, although at one point I was considering it. I did one scene quite hunched and thought, I don’t know if I can keep this up. But I tried to keep him as impish as would still be plausible on television."

You can read more about the ways the series differs from the book in our explainer.

The first episode of The Essex Serpent will air as part of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022, as well as a panel discussion with the author of the original book Sarah Perry, director Clio Barnard and cast members. Tickets for all the events are on sale now here.

The Essex Serpent will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 13th May. Find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

