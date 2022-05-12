How The Essex Serpent TV series is different from the book

The series is adapted from Sarah Perry's bestselling book of the same name , which tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Danes), who travels to the Essex marshes in search of a mythical serpent, and meets a local vicar, Will Ransome (Hiddleston).

Claire Danes (Homeland) and Tom Hiddleston ( Loki ) lead the cast of The Essex Serpent , a sumptuous new period drama from Apple TV+.

As the pair spend their days debating science and faith, they begin to realise that they share unspoken feelings for each other.

Read on for all the early differences between the book and on-screen versions of The Essex Serpent.

How is The Essex Serpent TV series different from the book?

While we won't delve into later episodes of The Essex Serpent for fear of spoiling too much of the plot (which has as many twists and turns as, well, a serpent), there are some key, early differences between the TV show and its source material, the bestselling book by Sarah Perry.

The first is its portrayal of Luke Garrett, the pioneering surgeon and potential suitor to Cora Seaborne. In the book, he's nicknamed "The Imp" due to his physical appearance, and he's never really considered as a serious love interest for Cora by those around them.

In the series, however, Luke is presented as more of an attractive marital prospect, at least at the start of the series, and a love triangle quickly develops when she spends more time with a local Essex vicar.

Dr Luke Garrett in The Essex Serpent Apple

In the TV series, Cora has a distinctive, curved (almost serpentine) scar on her neck, which was in fact branded into her skin by her sadistic husband, using a red hot poker.

In the book, however, her scar is in the shape of leaves, "the perfect replica of the silver leaves on the silver candlestick" that her husband once hit her with.

Meanwhile, Cora's mud-soaked meeting with Tom Hiddleston's character, the Reverend Will Ransome, also plays out a little differently in the book, with each mistaking the other for a homeless person.

Tom Hiddleston plays Will Ransome in The Essex Serpent Apple TV+

In the series, however, this misconception isn't referred to, and more emphasis is placed on Will's perceived rudeness, and Cora's perceived wildness.

What's more, the two characters don't break into hysterics upon meeting again and recognising each other, as they do in the book's version of events.

