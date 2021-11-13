Inside Man star Lydia West teases “nail-biting” plot for Steven Moffat drama

Lydia West has teased her upcoming BBC/Netflix project Inside Man, revealing that it’s “definitely a nail-biting, high suspense thriller”.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Years and Years and It’s A Sin star said she was “very, very excited” for viewers to see the four-part drama series, penned by Steven Moffat and starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, among others.

“So the drama is coming to BBC and Netflix and it follows the life of a vicar from an English town, a math tutor and a prisoner on death row. So that’s [the tutor] played by Dolly Wells, Stanley Tucci the prisoner and David Tennant being the vicar, and somehow their lives all intertwined and they’re all connected in some way. So it’s a bit of a dot to dot of how these three individuals could connect.

“But it’s definitely a nail-biting, high suspense thriller. That I’m very, very excited for everyone to see.”

West will play the character Beth Davenport, whose storyline is somehow connected to Stanley Tucci’s prisoner Jefferson Grieff, although their relationship to one another has not yet been revealed.

In the meantime, you can catch West in the recent series of Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year, where she sat for a fresh batch of artists competing for a commission to paint violinist Nicola Benedetti. Speaking about why she took part in the competition, West told RadioTimes.com she was “up for the challenge”.

“So I was approached to do it and I’ve seen the show a couple of times, and I was really interested in it. I think it’s just a great thing to kind of introduce new artists to the world and support young artists and very established artists too. I’ve never had my portrait drawn, so I was for up for the challenge. I didn’t really know what it would entail or what to make of it until I got there. But I think it’s promoting something very good,” she added.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

