And with Whittaker bowing out – and new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa set to replace her in time for next year's 60th anniversary special – now seems a good time to look back on the last 17 years of Who since the 2005 revival.

Doctor Who returns to our screens for the long-awaited centenary special later this month, marking the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season stint in the TARDIS.

In total, five Doctors have starred in 13 full seasons in that time, with all sorts of companions, monsters, and complex storylines appearing along the way.

And now, we're asking RadioTimes.com readers to vote for their favourite season from the revival era in an exclusive new poll.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If choosing just one season seems too difficult a task, then you're in luck – we're asking you to pick three options as we look to crown the overall favorite season of RadioTimes.com readers.

It's completely up to you how you spread those votes – maybe you'd like to choose one season each from three different Doctors, or perhaps you'd rather opt for all three seasons from one actor's tenure in the TARDIS?

Either way, there are no wrong answers – so vote for your three favourites in the poll below and we'll announce the winner in due course.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.