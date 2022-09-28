Ncuti Gatwa was like a "thunderbolt" in Doctor Who audition, says RTD

The returning Doctor Who boss, who will be at the helm of the show's 60th anniversary celebrations and beyond, told Time magazine about the moment he chose Gatwa to be the next Doctor, describing the star as a "thunderbolt" in his audition.

While details about Ncuti Gatwa 's take on the Doctor are being kept tightly under wraps by the Doctor Who team, new showrunner Russell T Davies has shed more light on the Sex Education star's audition for the iconic sci-fi role.

Writing a tribute in Time to Gatwa, who has been honoured in the magazine's 100 Next list, Davies said that Gatwa's role as Eric Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education sent him "soaring around the world".

"I'd watched him on screen, and thought I had the measure of him, until he walked into the room for the Doctor Who audition. Bang! Thunderbolt.

"And bear in mind, for UK TV, the part of the Doctor is the Crown Jewels, it's history, it's tradition, it's... oh, sod that, I said, and threw it at him," he continued. "He's conquered the world. Now all of time and space is his."

Sharing Davies's tribute on Instagram, Gatwa thanked Time and Davies and said: "Your words are a constant blessing in my life it seems," with Davies replying: "Time. Lord."

There's still one more episode to go with Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, and the BBC star has revealed that the upcoming centenary special, titled The Power of the Doctor, will feature a "simple, epic and beautiful" regeneration.

Whittaker also described Gatwa's casting as "inspired", adding that "he's gonna smash it" when he takes over from her in 2023.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

