Whittaker will bow out from her role as the Thirteenth Doctor in the October special, which is set to be feature length and include numerous returning friends and foes - from Tegan and Ace to the Master and the Daleks.

The Doctor Who centenary special The Power of the Doctor is fast approaching – and Jodie Whittaker has now weighed in on what fans can expect from her final episode.

Whittaker spoke with this month's issue of Empire Magazine, and said that The Power of the Doctor is "one for the Whovians".

She continued: "It’s a huge treat if you’re a proper fan. It’s got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It’s massive."

Jodie Whittaker in The Power of the Doctor. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Whittaker also spoke in more depth about her regeneration scene in particular, saying that she loved the dialogue outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall wrote for the scene.

She said that "it captures my Doctor beautifully", calling the scene "simple, epic and beautiful".

Empire noted that the sequence is delivered in one long take, and Whittaker added: "When I could see the crew was happy with that last shot, that’s when my bottom lip started going. I was like, 'Well, they can’t say they need another take now because I’ve f**king lost it!'"

Whittaker also gave her thoughts on her successor in the role, Ncuti Gatwa, describing his casting as "inspired". She added that "he's gonna smash it", so it's fair to say she has full confidence in the Sex Education star, who will take over the role during Russell T Davies' new era.

Before Gatwa steps into the TARDIS, there is still the small matter of returning star David Tennant, who will be back in his role as the Doctor due to what is sure to involve plenty of timey-wimey shenanigans.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor airs in October 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

