Doctor Who debuts epic poster and images for The Power of the Doctor

BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who has debuted a new poster and first-look images for the upcoming special which will air as part of the BBC centenary celebrations.

It will soon be time for us to feel The Power of the Doctor.

The story will also be the last to feature Jodie Whittaker in the role of the Thirteenth Doctor as the character is set to regenerate.

Mandip Gill and John Bishop will reprise their roles as companions Yasmin Khan and Dan Lewis, respectively, for the special.

The poster appears to show regeneration energy emerging from The Doctor, teasing Whittaker's departure.

Jodie Whittaker in the poster for Doctor Who - The Power of the Doctor BBC Studios/James Pardon

Meanwhile, the BBC have also released four images for the much-anticipated story, tweeting the tease: "Old friends and enemies reunite".

Two images feature the return of Sacha Dhawan as the Doctor's long-running nemesis, The Master, who was last seen at the conclusion of the twelfth series.

The Doctor was warned in the previous season, Flux, that by the Time Entity: "Beware the forces that mass against you, and their master."

One of the images also suggests that Yasmin will end up in The Master's clutches.

The images also feature some new-look Cybermen - no doubt part of the forces massing against the Doctor.

In case that wasn't enough, we also get an image of The Doctor alongside two classic companions, Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred).

What brings these two beloved ladies back into the lives of The Doctor?

After Whittaker's run ends, fans can expect to see David Tennant back as The Doctor opposite Catherine Tate as former companion Donna Noble.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor airs in October 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

