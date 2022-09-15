Doctor Who centenary special title revealed as The Power of the Doctor

The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine , which features a 20-page special on Whittaker's upcoming final episode, reports that The Power of the Doctor will serve as the title for the upcoming episode.

The title of Doctor Who's much-anticipated centenary special – and Jodie Whittaker's last outing as the Thirteenth Doctor – has reportedly been revealed.

The Power of the Doctor will close the curtain on Chris Chibnall's era of the long-running sci-fi show, with an epic adventure featuring three of the Time Lord's most formidable foes: the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Master (Sacha Dhawan).

Treasured friends will also return for the Doctor Who special, including Janet Fielding's Tegan and Sophie Aldred's Ace, which is due to air on BBC One at some point next month.

Previously, Chibnall said of his Who swansong: "Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history.

"They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!"

He added: "For the BBC’s centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan (Janet Fielding) in the Doctor Who centenary special. BBC

The episode is expected to end with the Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa preparing to take over the TARDIS alongside returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Though much attention has been paid to what Davies has in store – including a shock reunion for David Tennant and Catherine Tate in next year's 60th anniversary celebrations – the It's A Sin writer himself has repeatedly voiced excitement for Chibnall's grand finale.

