BBC confirms which month Doctor Who centenary special will air

Speaking at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival, Charlotte Moore – the BBC's Chief Content Officer – announced that the episode would air as part of a week of specials celebrating the BBC's 100th birthday.

The next Doctor Who special will air in October, it has been confirmed.

"We've got a week celebrating our centenary in October, where we'll have some specials," said Moore. "We've got the Doctor Who centenary special."

Pressed for any teasers about the episode, Moore refused to divulge details, saying: "I cannot tell you anything about that!"

She also referenced upcoming special episodes of Strictly Come Dancing, Antiques Roadshow and The One Show, saying the celebratory week would celebrate the past of the BBC, but also "look at what the BBC means for the future – launching new shows, launching new talent, [and] celebrating the diversity of what we do".

Doctor Who's as-yet-untitled centenary special will see Jodie Whittaker exit the show after four years on-screen as the Thirteenth Doctor. It will also mark showrunner Chris Chibnall's departure from the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

The Master (Sacha Dhawan) will return for the Thirteenth Doctor's swan song, while the Daleks and the Cybermen - including Ashad (Patrick O'Kane), also known as the Lone Cyberman - will also appear.

Following the special, Doctor Who will then return in 2023 to celebrate its own 60th anniversary, with former leading man David Tennant returning alongside co-star Catherine Tate to mark the occasion and writer/producer Russell T Davies – who previously spearheaded the show from 2005 to 2010 – resuming his old mantle as showrunner.

Davies will then remain with the series to introduce Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor.

