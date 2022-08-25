Heartstopper boss talks why they had to change Nick's journey for TV

The show was adapted by the comics' own creator Alice Oseman, but that doesn't mean that the story is a direct copy of the original books. In fact, Oseman has now explained why she had to make some big changes to Heartstopper for the screen, including tweaks to the arc of Kit Connor's character, Nick .

Heartstopper took the world by storm when it launched on Netflix earlier this year, delighting fans of the original web-comics and graphic novels on which it is based, as well as newcomers.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International TV Festival 2022, Oseman explained: "The comics are so low stakes. When problems arise in the story of the comics they’re solved almost immediately. And that is something that people like about the comics but it doesn’t work for TV because if there’s no drama, people will get bored.

"So the big changes that we made were all sort of adding more tension and elongating the character journeys. Like for example Nick, who goes on this sexuality journey in Heartstopper – in the show it takes him longer to figure out who he is and feel comfortable with who he is, while in the comics he sort of figures it out quite quickly, and that’s really nice."

Kit Connor as Nick and Joe Locke as Charlie in Heartstopper. Netflix

She added that "there are differences" throughout the Netflix adaptation, but thinks it's possible to make those "while also serving the comic".

The end of season 1 saw Nick come out to his mum, who was played by Olivia Colman in a surprise casting so secret that even the cast didn't know about it until the very last moment.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The hugely popular series has already been recommissioned for both a second and third season, with Oseman saying at the time of announcement: "We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!"

Heartstopper seasons 2 and 3 will be coming to Netflix, with season 1 available to stream now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.