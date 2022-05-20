The good news was announced by Netflix today, with a tweet reading: "To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!"

Netflix teen drama Heartstopper has certainly captured the hearts of viewers worldwide – and now the streamer has confirmed that the series will return not just for a second season but a third too!

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, the already much-loved series follows a romance between schoolboys Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson.

The first season ended with Nick coming out as bisexual to his mother (played by surprise cast member Olivia Colman).

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," executive producer Patrick Walters told TUDUM. “I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, writer and creator Oseman previously said that she thought "four seasons" would be needed to deliver a complete live-action adaptation of her comic books.

"It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story," she said. "I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it."

Olivia Colman in Heartstopper Netflix

Joe Locke and Kit Connor play Charlie and Nick, while Charlie's best friends Tao and Elle are played by William Gao and Doctor Who's newest cast member Yasmin Finney.

The second season could potentially focus on complications and drama caused by Charlie's closeted ex-lover Ben, played by Sebastian Croft.

Oseman previously spoke about the need to add more "angst" when adapting the comics for television.

"The challenges of adapting something that's a comic for TV is that some things that are in a comic just don't work for TV. Like Heartstopper, the comics, is a very low-stakes story," she explained.

"Problems are resolved pretty much immediately, which isn't normally how TV works, so we had to add a bit more drama – a bit more angst – into the show.

"And also, we expanded the world of Heartstopper as well. We got to explore the side characters of Heartstopper in a lot more depth when there's not really much room for that in the comics. But that was all part of the fun of it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.