Shy and nerdy Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is the only openly gay student at an all-boys grammar school, which has turned him into a target for homophobic bullies.

Netflix is bringing a beloved webcomic to live-action with teen drama Heartstopper , which chronicles an unexpected romance between two schoolboys and the challenges they face along the way.

He develops a crush on charismatic rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who he sits next to every morning in form time, but doesn't think for a moment that his feelings could be reciprocated.

The writer of the Heartstopper graphic novels, Alice Oseman, has been heavily involved in adapting her material for television – including the casting process – which fans are hoping will result in one of the most faithful adaptations we've seen recently.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Heartstopper cast, ahead of the show's Netflix debut.

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Charlie Spring? Charlie is a student at an all-boys grammar school, who was recently forced out of the closet under less than ideal circumstances. Since then, he has faced some bullying from the other kids at his school, but does have a sturdy support network in close friends Tao, Elle and Isaac.

At the start of a new term, his form tutor seating plan changes and he is placed next to Nick Nelson, a talented rugby player and student in the year above. They get along well, leaving Charlie to soon wonder whether their friendship could evolve into something more.

What else has Joe Locke been in? This is Locke's screen debut. He was cast in an open audition that reportedly screened approximately 10,000 candidates.

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Nick Nelson? Nick Nelson is a year 11 student at the same grammar school as Charlie Spring. They meet for the first time at the start of the series, having not spoken previously due to their age gap and different social circles. However, Nick's reputation precedes him as the standout star of the school's rugby team, with a promising sporting future ahead of him.

He quickly becomes fond of Charlie after getting to know him in form, but the strength of his feelings forces him to address some tough personal questions.

What else has Kit Connor been in? Connor portrayed a young Elton John in the singer-songwriter's hit biopic Rocketman, which released in cinemas back in 2019. He also provides the voice of Pan, daemon to Lyra Belacqua, in BBC drama His Dark Materials. Previously, he has appeared in SS-GB, War & Peace and Grantchester.

William Gao plays Tao Xu

William Gao plays Tao Xu in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Tao Xu? Tao is one of Charlie's best friends and is fiercely protective of him. He is highly sceptical when Nick starts spending time with Charlie and fears he could be taking advantage of his good nature. Generally, Tao is easily alarmed by anything that threatens to endanger the friendship group he loves so dearly, which also includes a newly absent Elle and Isaac.

What else has William Gao been in? This is William Gao's screen debut.

Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent

Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Elle Argent? Elle is another close friend to Charlie and Tao. She is transgender and was forced to move schools last year after suffering cruel treatment from students and teachers alike. This term, she is starting at a neighbouring all-girls school, but worries whether she will be able to make friends.

What else has Yasmin Finney been in? This is Finney's screen debut, but she has previously found great success on social media site TikTok. Last year, news broke that she would be starring in the directorial feature debut from POSE star Billy Porter.

Corinna Brown plays Tara Jones

Corinna Brown plays Tara Jones in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Tara Jones? Tara is a student at the all-girls school that Elle joins. She strikes up a rapport with Elle after meeting one morning in form.

What else has Corinna Brown been in? Brown is a relative newcomer to the screen, but did have a small role in BBC Three television film My Murder, starring John Boyega.

Kizzy Edgell plays Darcy Olsson

Kizzy Edgell plays Darcy Olsson in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Darcy? Darcy is Tara's best friend, with the two of them quickly forming a friendship group with Elle when she joins their school.

What else has Kizzy Edgell been in? This is Edgell's screen debut.

Sebastian Croft plays Ben Hope

Sebastian Croft attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is Ben Hope? Ben is Charlie's quote-unquote boyfriend at the start of the series, but their relationship is anything but loving. Harbouring much confusion about his sexuality, Ben refuses to even acknowledge Charlie in the corridor, with their only interactions being confined to private moments decided at his discretion. It's an unhealthy dynamic, to say the least.

What else has Sebastian Croft been in? Croft is best known for playing a young Ned Stark in HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, while he has also appeared in Penny Dreadful and DC's Doom Patrol.

Jenny Walser plays Tori Spring

Jenny Walser plays Tori Spring in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Tori Spring? Tori is Charlie's older sister, who is generally introverted but cares about what's going on in her brother's life. She is the main character in Alice Oseman's novel Solitaire, which is set before the events of Heartstopper.

What else has Jenny Walser been in? Last year, Walser played Louise Wrigley in the 10th season of BBC drama Call the Midwife.

Fisayo Akinade plays Mr Ajayi

Fisayo Akinade plays Mr Ajayi in Heartstopper Netflix

Who is Mr Ajayi? Mr Ajayi is the art teacher at Charlie's school and a fellow member of the LGBTQ+ community. He looks out for Charlie and allows him to eat lunch in the art classroom on days when he faces harassment in the playground.

What else has Fisayo Akinade been in? Akinade's previous credits include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Silent Witness and zombie drama The Girl with All the Gifts. He is also known for playing Dean Monroe in Russell T Davies dramas Cucumber and Banana.

