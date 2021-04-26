The Father was one of the big winners at the 2021 awards season – and with British acting legends Sir Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the lead roles, it’s not hard to see why.

The hard-hitting drama has been praised by critics for its production values and sensitive portrayal of dementia, as well as the two powerhouse performances from Hopkins and Colman – with Hopkins becoming the oldest person to scoop the Best Actor Oscar at the age of 83.

The drama also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Hopkins at both the 2021 BAFTAS as well as the Oscars, as well as racking up four Golden Globe nominations and two nods from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Father stars Hopkins as Anthony, an ageing man suffering from dementia who continually refuses help from his daughter Anne (Colman). As he succumbs to the disease, Anthony begins to question his loved ones, his circumstances, his own mind and even reality itself.

The poignant film comes from French director Florian Zeller, who is adapting his acclaimed 2012 play Le Père.

The film’s Oscar wins came quite some time before its UK release however – here’s how to watch The Father in the UK.

How to watch The Father in the UK

The Father is going for the rare 2021 move of a theatrical release and will be available in UK cinemas on 11th June 2021. This comes just a few weeks after cinemas are expected to reopen in England on 17th May.

The film was originally set for a cinema release on 8th January, but was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Father received a theatrical release in the US in March 2021, and was made available to rent and stream through premium video-on-demand services in the States on 26th March 2021.

The Father plot: what is the film about?

An acting masterclass from Hopkins, The Father follows ageing man Anthony struggling with memory loss as he begins to experience the symptoms of dementia. Refusing help from his daughter Anne (Colman), Anthony increasingly begins to lose his grip on reality as he experiences hallucinations, battles traumatic memories and struggles to identify his loved ones.

The Father cast

The film belongs to Sir Anthony Hopkins in heartbreaking form as the increasingly ailing Anthony, as well as Colman as his caring daughter Anne.

However, the film features a fine supporting cast including Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later), Rufus Sewell ( Judy) and Olivia Williams (An Education).

The Father Trailer

You can see the trailer for The Father below:

