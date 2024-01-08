During the season, "death terrorises a university campus and no one is safe, a mummified corpse is uncovered – seemingly forgotten by everyone, multiple bodies are found entombed beneath a train station in a makeshift mass grave, and the Lyell is infiltrated by a malevolent force".

But while their work life is as testing as ever, Nikki and Jack's relationship is the most solid it's ever been.

"Don't you think that the closer that they are and the stronger that they are together, the more vulnerable they become?" she said.

"When you love someone that's when it can really, really hurt. If you don't care about someone or you're not bothered by it then it doesn't hurt so much, but now they're closer than ever so out of that great love comes great vulnerability too."

Season 27 premiered on Monday 8th January, with the rest of the series stripped across the following four weeks.

Read on for Silent Witness season 27's release schedule.

When is Silent Witness season 27 on BBC One?

Velvy (Alastair Michael), Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox). BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

The first episode of Silent Witness season 27 will air on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Monday 8th January).

Episode 2 will air on Tuesday 9th January at 9pm.

Silent Witness season 27 episode schedule

Below is a schedule for when new episodes will air on BBC One:

Episode 1 - Monday 8th January at 9pm

Episode 2 - Tuesday 9th January at 9pm

Episode 3 - Monday 15th January at 9pm

Episode 4 - Tuesday 16th January at 9pm

Episode 5 - Monday 22nd January at 9pm

Episode 6 - Tuesday 23rd January at 9pm

Episode 7 - Monday 29th January at 9pm

Episode 8 - Tuesday 30th January at 9pm

Episode 9 - Monday 5th February at 9pm

Episode 10 - Tuesday 6th February at 9pm

Episode 11 - Monday 12th February at 9pm

Episode 12 - Tuesday 13th February at 9pm

When is Silent Witness season 27 on BBC iPlayer?

The first two episodes of Silent Witness season 27 are available to watch now (from Monday 8th January) on BBC iPlayer.

The next two episodes will be available to watch on Monday 15th January from 8am.

New episodes arrive every Monday at 8am.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Silent Witness season 27 premieres on Monday 8th January on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.