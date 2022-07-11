Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney confirms her character Rose is trans

But speaking at a London Trans+ Pride event at the weekend (Saturday 9th July), the Heartstopper star has now confirmed that her character will be trans.

Up until now, not too much has been given away about the character that Yasmin Finney will play in Doctor Who 's 60th-anniversary special – other than the fact that she shares the name of beloved companion Rose.

Speaking to a large crowd – and aiming her remarks at recently resigned Prime Minister Boris Johnson – Finney said: "How many of you have seen Doctor Who?

"Yeah, because that is also a moment and that is also a show where my character is trans so, Boris, I hope you see Heartstopper, I hope you see Doctor Who, because I exist, and I know you know I exist. We all exist, and we’re not going anywhere! Period."

As for exactly how this new Rose will fit into events remains a mystery at this stage, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies himself having teased fans about the character.

"Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?" he wrote when Finney's casting was first announced. "You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set."

Understandably, there's been plenty of speculation amongst the Who fanbase, with some suggesting Finney could be playing a parallel universe variant of Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and others proposing that she might be Donna Noble's teenage daughter.

Either way, she promises to be a very exciting addition to the 60th-anniversary cast – which also includes Doctor Who stalwarts such as David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and guest star Neil Patrick Harris, with incoming TARDIS occupier Ncuti Gatwa set to take on the iconic role going forward.

