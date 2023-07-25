"The relationship is becoming more like a proper relationship rather than a school boy romance."

He attributed that shift to Charlie's growing "outward confidence in both himself and his relationship", adding: "Charlie had this quiet confidence in season 1. He was able to ask Nick out... which I think takes a lot of guts. But in season 2 we see more of feisty Charlie. He stands up for what he believes in, and that was so fun."

And it's not just Nick and Charlie who have a lot to smile about in the upcoming episodes.

"Now with Elle and Tao, it's going to be a moment," said Yasmin Finney. "It really is. It's going to be a massive moment. I can just see it.

"I remember when I watched that Pose scene [with Indya Moore and Evan Peters, where she's like, "Do you love me as a trans woman?"] and now I'm so proud that I've been able to create something that lives up to that and something that romanticises a trans person in a positive light, that's not negative. And something that is just powerful to the viewer. I'm super grateful for that."

Elle at the cinema with a friend in Heartstopper. Netflix

The season 2 plot will see the characters navigate their relationships alongside exams, a trip to Paris and the highlight of the school year - prom. And with season 3 already greenlit, there's plenty more where that came from.

"I definitely have an end point in mind, just because I know what's going to happen in the whole story, [and] because I've got the comics planned out," writer Alice Oseman told OK!

"And I imagine four seasons would see out the whole story of Heartstopper."

