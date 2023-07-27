In case you missed it, Tao's (William Gao) formerly grungy locks, usually seen unfurling for dear life from beneath his beanie hat, have undergone a full transformation with a fresh cut – and viewers have been celebrating his new look online.

Oseman said she was influenced by conversations online between fans who "absolutely hated" Tao's season 1 hair, and took the feedback on board and revamped it for season 2.

"When writing both the comic and the show, I try to focus on my own vision for the story and not give too much weight to the expectations of the readers and viewers," Oseman explained.

"But, of course, as a very online person, I read a lot of opinions about Heartstopper, and it's impossible to stop that having some impact on my thought process when plotting the show.

"It's sometimes helpful – for example, hearing that people absolutely hated Tao's hair. I do like to know what people want to see in the show!"

Tao is now sporting a shorter cropped curtain 'do, and fans have been singing its praises on Twitter.

Meanwhile, there have been other changes to the show that fans can look forward when it returns on Netflix on 3rd August.

Oseman also teased that this season will take a "deeper look" at the characters, continuing: "In season 2, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future.

"They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions.

"While season 1 followed a typical romance story structure, season 2 takes a deeper look into teen relationships of various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and each other."

Season 2 will see Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigate their new relationship, while Tao and Elle determine whether they can ever be more than just friends. Tara and Darcy face new challenges too.

The LGBTQ+ teen drama enjoyed huge success when it premiered back on the streamer in April 2022, amassing a huge fan base and earning a multi-season renewal in May.

Yasmin Finney is back as Elle Argent, Chetna Pandya will return as Coach Singh, Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi, Alan Turkington as Mr Lange and Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, meaning we can expect some drama between her and her ex, Stephane.

New additions to the cast include Bel Priestley, Ash Self and Thibault De Montalembert. Naomi (Priestley) and Felix (Self) are "new friends" of Elle, while Stephane (Montalembert) is Nick's (Connor) father.

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd August 2023, and season 1 is streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. The Heartstopper graphic novels are available for purchase on Amazon.

