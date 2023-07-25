However, Nick struggles to reveal their relationship, telling Charlie that while he wants to tell people, it's "hard to find the right time".

Charlie is supportive, telling Nick that he wants him to come out how and when he wants to.

Meanwhile, Elle and Tao are seen struggling with their feelings for one another, Tara tells Darcy she loves her (but Darcy seemingly doesn't say it back) and the gang go on a school trip to Paris, with Nick telling Elle: "You don't have to understand your feelings completely. You don't have to always have figured everything out, you can just feel."

Creator Alice Oseman has teased that this season will take a "deeper look" at the characters, saying: "In season 2, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future.

"They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions.

"While season 1 followed a typical romance story structure, season 2 takes a deeper look into teen relationships of various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and each other."

However, one thing fans shouldn't expect from the series is spin-offs, as Oseman has said categorically that they don't want it to become a franchise.

Oseman explained: "I don't want to make things just to make money. The integrity of the story is important to me."

