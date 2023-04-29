The writer - who adapted the beloved Netflix series from her own graphic novels – revealed the news exclusively to RadioTimes.com in an interview to promote the show's nomination for BAFTA Most Memorable Moment .

Kit Connor's character Nick is set to face a "nasty" obstacle in Heartstopper season 2, according to the show's creator Alice Oseman.

"As with season one, there is more tension and drama because we have slowed down the story," they said when comparing what will happen in future episodes to the graphic novels.

"Everything happens so fast in the graphic novels, but in the show, we want to lengthen the storylines, therefore more obstacles have to cross our characters' paths. This season, Nick wants to come out to the world, but faced with his nasty brother, his mostly absent father, and his laddy mates, soon finds that it's not as easy as he initially thought."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Oseman added that while Charlie (Joe Locke) was focused on supporting Nick, he may end up neglecting his own feelings as a result – with Nick then starting to feel concerned about his mental health.

However, they added: "But no matter the challenges ahead for the Heartstopper gang, we all know that they'll be okay in the end!"

The show became a monumental hit when it landed on the streamer last year, and although Oseman initially said the main target audience was younger viewers it proved every bit as successful with older demographics as well.

And Oseman said they were not overly surprised by the cross-generational appeal – given that "adults have always enjoyed teen stories."

Oseman continued: "There are so many reasons why people of any age might enjoy a story like Heartstopper, whether it's the queer romance, the coming-of-age plotlines, the explorations of mental health, or something else entirely."

Meanwhile, speaking of Nick and Charlie's first kiss – which is up for BAFTA Most Memorable Moment – they explained how it was "one of the most important and empowering scenes in the show."

Read more:

"It’s a magical dream come true for Charlie, who has been crushing on Nick for months, despite being uncertain whether Nick could ever like him back," they commented.

"And for Nick, it’s a huge step towards accepting his own queerness, and his willingness to take that leap and say ‘yes’ to the kiss shows how strong his feelings for Charlie are. It’s a moment that lets the viewer step into the magic of first love, scored beautifully by Adiescar Chase."

More like this

The cast of Heartstopper with author Alice Oseman. Netflix

Oseman added that even being nominated for the award "is a wonderful symbol of support for the LGBTQ+ community" especially given the challenges the community has faced in recent years.

"In the UK right now, LGBTQ+ rights are increasingly under threat, particularly trans rights, and to see Heartstopper among such popular cultural icons tells the world that queer love and queer identity is something to be celebrated," they concluded.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix and you can vote for BAFTA Best Memorable Moment here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.