Speaking to Netflix 's Tudum ahead of the second season's release, Oseman said that she's had to write a lot of "new stuff" for the upcoming episodes after she found Heartstopper Volume 3 did not contain enough adaptable material.

Although it's been a whole year since we last checked in with Heartstopper 's Nick and Charlie, we don't have much longer to wait until season 2 arrives – and creator Alice Oseman has teased that there are some plot points that not even the book fans will see coming.

"Season 2 is based on Volume 3," she said. "So we had a good foundation. But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff."

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman. Netflix

She added that the summer of 2022 "was a very intense summer of writing and getting the show together".

Kit Connor, who plays Nick, said that the new season "feels cool and fresh" with "just a different vibe to season 1", adding: "Alice has got some amazing scripts for us."

Read more:

Netflix announced the release date for Heartstopper's second season earlier this week, revealing that the new episodes are set to land in August.

Season 2 will follow Nick and Charlie as they navigate their new relationship whilst tackling exams, a school trip to Paris and a prom.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, their friends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) find themselves facing "unforeseen challenges", and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out whether they can ever be more than just friends.

In February, Oseman revealed that asexuality will be a major focal point for season 2 as the show explores Isaac's (Tobie Donovan) sexuality, while she also ruled out the idea of any potential spin-offs, telling Attitude: "I don’t want [Heartstopper] to become a franchise."

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd August 2023, and season 1 is streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. The Heartstopper graphic novels are available for purchase on Amazon.

For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.