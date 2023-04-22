In a post on Twitter, one fan said : "1 year ago today Heartstopper was released and I was taken on a train of emotion and self acceptance. Now give us season 2 details Netflix"

It's been one year since acclaimed romantic coming-of-age series Heartstopper made its way on to Netflix and into the hearts of fans, and they have been out in force on social media celebrating the occasion.

Another posted a video of the fan favourite party scene which saw Tara and Darcy kiss, and said: "Happy 1 year since this scene!! #heartstopper"

Meanwhile, in recognition of the show's one year anniversary, Netflix has teased that fans might get to find out "what's next" this week, in a post alongside a video of the cast teasing an upcoming "surprise".

Another fan said on Twitter: "Wow, it's been a year since #Heartstopper was released on @NetflixUK. It's so wonderful to see the huge impact it has made in the world, a truly inspiring and very needed story. Season 2 when?"

Meanwhile, another said: "Happy #heartstopperday. We should all celebrate the day this show was released because it changed the lives of many people. I will never shut up about Heartstopper and it’s impact on me. I get so sentimental every time I’m watching it. Thank you @AliceOseman #Heartstopper".

In February of this year the show's creator Alice Oseman offered an update on the production for season 2, saying: "We’re kind of still in the editing process for season 2. Very exciting getting to see the episodes come together. Yeah, just really happy with how it’s looking."

Meanwhile, we already know that Isaac's asexuality will be a major topic discussed in season 2, with Oseman previously revealing: "Asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world.

"I hope when it happens in Heartstopper, it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him."

Heartstopper is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

The Heartstopper graphic novels are available for purchase on Amazon.

