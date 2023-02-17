The beloved Netflix series is due to return for a second and third season after its acclaimed first run saw a double renewal by the streaming giant.

Alice Oseman has offered an update on the second season of Heartstopper .

Now the creator of the Heartstopper graphic novels and the series’ executive producer Alice Oseman has offered an update on what stage production is at for its second run.

Speaking at the BFI Future Film Festival on Friday (17th February 2023), Oseman revealed that the episodes are currently in the editing process.

"So, we’re kind of still in the editing process for season 2," revealed Oseman. "Very exciting getting to see the episodes come together. Yeah, just really happy with how it’s looking."

When asked if they needed a break as the show is set to move swiftly into the production of its third season, Osman laughed: "I do need a break. I always need a break."

All Heartstopper cast members from the show’s first season are confirmed to be returning for the new episodes, including the show’s leading duo Joe Locke and Kit Connor as Charlie and Nick, respectively.

Both Locke and Connor already have a bright future with castings in new projects, with Locke cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, while Connor is set to star in the film adaptation of A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022, in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Elsewhere, actress Yasmin Finney will also be back for the new episodes after being cast opposite David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary specials.

Oseman also recently ruled out the possibility of spin-off series for Heartstopper in a recent interview with Attitude, where they were named Person of the Year.

"I don’t want [Heartstopper] to become a franchise. I don’t want to make things just to make money," confirmed Oaseman. "The integrity of the story is important to me."

So, don't go expecting a Heartstopper television universe any time soon!

