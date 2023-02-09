We do know that a slew of new characters will be joining the popular TV series, and now we also have word about an important storyline.

While we know that two more glorious seasons of Heartstopper are in store for all of us eager fans, we don't yet know when the anticipated second season will be landing on Netflix .

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has revealed that asexuality will be a major focal point for the second season, stating that the Netflix show will explore Isaac's sexuality.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an interview with Attitude, Oseman said: "Asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world."

"I hope when it happens in Heartstopper, it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him."

Tobie Donovan as Isaac in Heartstopper on Netflix. Netflix

Read more:

They continued: "The 'A' stands for asexual [ace] or aromantic [aro]. Those words mean little-to-no sexual attraction or little-to-no romantic attraction.

"This confuses a lot of people because, for most people, they’re the same. But for aro/ace people they can differ."

Tobie Donovan plays Isaac in the coming-of-age Netflix series, which has gone on to win big at the Children's & Family Emmys.

Netflix previously announced that they had wrapped filming on season 2, posting a picture with Oseman and leading series stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date but we're sure it'll land on our screens sometime this year.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.