Heartstopper's Kit Connor: "Everyone wants to be in Doctor Who"

Though not much is known about Finney's role, Rose is hardly an insignificant name in the Whoniverse.

It's been an exciting month for Doctor Who . Hot on the heels of the announcement of new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate , fans were treated to another bit of casting news – Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney will join the 60th anniversary celebrations as a character named Rose.

Even Finney's Heartstopper co-star Kit Connor, who plays Nick in the Netflix teen drama, addressed how exciting things are looking for the Beeb's beloved sci-fi series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival last weekend, Connor said that "everyone wants to be in Doctor Who".

The actor, who has previously spoken about being a big fan of David Tennant's Doctor Who era, was asked whether he knew about Finney's casting before it was revealed.

"I did hear that it was happening a little bit before and I was just so, so happy," he told us. "I heard a few little details that have now been announced that I was just like... yeah, that made my day completely."

When asked whether he was jealous, he said "not jealous, but so unbelievably happy that it was her".

Connor also discussed Heartstopper's upcoming episodes, as Netflix has already confirmed the romance would return for not one, but two seasons. You can watch our interview with Kit Connor in the video above.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

