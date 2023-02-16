Based on their series of graphic novels, the series follows schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), whose friendship evolves into a heartfelt romance over one fateful school term.

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman has played down speculation that the juggernaut Netflix series could spawn a larger franchise, saying that they aren't motivated by making money.

The television adaptation, also handled by Oseman, earned a warm reception from critics and strong viewership, enticing Netflix to simultaneously renew the series for seasons 2 and 3.

That kind of success would have some producers rustling up ideas for spin-offs, but Oseman nipped that talk in the bud during an interview with Attitude, where they were named Person of the Year.

"I don’t want [Heartstopper] to become a franchise. I don’t want to make things just to make money. The integrity of the story is important to me," said the writer, whose published works do form something of a shared universe.

Their LGBTQ+ graphic novels are a spin-off from Oseman's debut novel Solitaire, following Charlie's older sister, while their second novel Radio Silence followed a Heartstopper character omitted from the Netflix series.

It seems that adaptations of those companion stories are not on the cards right now, with Oseman busy shepherding the later volumes of Heartstopper to the screen, adding that they didn't want to hand over the stories to other writers.

“It honestly sounded like more work,” they explained. “Everything is easier if I just do it."

The success of the series has transformed the lives of the Heartstopper cast and creative team, with Yasmin Finney landing a Doctor Who role and Joe Locke joining Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos – but it has also attracted negative attention.

Oseman said: "I have learned to shut out a lot of criticism. Heartstopper is about two characters I care about so deeply. I didn’t write it with an agenda.

"I wanted to tell a story, and it blew up. You’re never going to please everyone, and if people are mad about it, you don’t have to read Heartstopper!"

