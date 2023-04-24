Well, sort of. In a special behind-the-scenes video for the hit Netflix series, the cast and crew reveal what's to come in season 2.

Heartstopper fans, it's finally time for the first look at the anticipated second season .

We finally have a release date for season 2 as well and it will be landing right in time for some summer entertainment as the series will land on Netflix on 3rd August 2023 – with a third season also said to be "on the way".

Speaking about the new season, Joe Locke says: "Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story's a bit more mature," while Yasmin Finney also teases in the video that season 2's Elle is "more confident – she surrounds herself with people that elevate her".

You can watch the new behind-the-scenes teaser below.

The new episodes are set to see Nick and Charlie navigating their new relationship as well as Tara and Darcy facing their own "unforeseen challenges".

Netflix has also teased that "Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends", as well as a school trip to Paris, prom and, of course, exams.

Executive producer Patrick Walters told Tudum on set that "it's really gorgeous because they're such a bonded gang in the comic and in the scripts that [Alice] wrote".

"And then you have these actors who are also equally bonded and love each other so much. It's an energy of friendship on set, whenever the actors are there and a whole big gang. It's really nice."

It may have been a year since the iconic coming-of-age series last graced our screens, but anticipation has most definitely been building for the new instalment.

The official Netflix UK account had taken to Twitter throughout today (Monday 24th April) to tease the possibility of something coming – but fans were left in the dark as to what.

Over the past weekend, the internet has been revelling in Heartstopper fun as the one year anniversary of the first season's release was remembered online.

Fans took to social media to reflect on the show after one year of the coming-of-age series landing on our screens, with fans commenting on #heartstopperday and the emotional impact of the show.

What's more, Netflix has not only renewed Heartstopper for one season but two, meaning that the blossoming romance story of schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) can continue for some time.

As well as returning cast members Connor and Locke, a whole host of new faces are joining the second season, with Bel Priestly, Ash Self and Thibault de Montalembert all coming on board.

Naomi (Priestly) and Felix (Self) are “new friends” of Elle (Yasmin Finney), and Stephane (Montalembert) will star as Nick’s (Connor) father.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Details of the second season have remained relatively light on the ground, but when speaking about his hopes for the upcoming season, series star Connor previously said: “I have absolutely no clue. I put all my trust into Alice (Oseman).

"I suppose what I'd like to see for Nick, I think just strengthening Nick and Charlie’s relationship. In season 1, we very much see the young love and the beginnings of their relationship."

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on 3rd August and season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. The Heartstopper graphic novels are available for purchase on Amazon.

For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.