Queen's funeral coverage wins 2 BAFTA Craft Awards
The State Funeral won BAFTAs for Sound and Director.
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II has won two BAFTAs at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023.
The funeral picked up the awards for Sound: Factual (Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James and Andy Payne) and directing team for Director: Multi-Camera.
The funeral was broadcast on more than 50 UK channels, including ITV and Sky and was watched by a peak of 37.5 million people in the UK.
It was reported at the time in September 2022 that TV coverage of the funeral received a peak audience of 19.5 million on BBC One and an average of 12.9 million on the channel, with 1.22 million watching on BBC Two and 3.5 million on ITV.
As well as the State Funeral, the very best behind-the-scenes television talent of 2022 was celebrated with the likes of House of the Dragon and This Is Going to Hurt winning three BAFTAs each.
The Craft Awards shine a spotlight on those who work hard behind-the-scenes of some of the year's best shows, not to be confused with the BAFTA Television Awards. The latter ceremony with P&O Cruises, will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will take place on Sunday 14th May and be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
The Craft Awards ceremony was hosted in London by Mel Giedroyc and some of TV's most recognisable talent served as guest presenters on the night also, including broadcaster Charlene White, Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan, Adrian Lester, Clara Amfo and more.
Some of the first-time BAFTA winners on the night were The Tinder Swindler, Derry Girls' Lisa McGee, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and BBC Three's Mood. Read on for the full list of winners.
Costume Design
Jane Petrie – The Essex Serpent
Director (fiction)
William Stefan Smith – Top Boy
Editing (fiction)
Selina MacArthur – This Is Going to Hurt
Emerging Talent (fiction)
Pete Jackson (writer) – Somewhere Boy
Makeup and Hair Design
Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower and Rosalia Culora – House of the Dragon
Original Music (fiction)
Nicôle Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame ‘KZ’ Kwei-Armah JR – Mood
Photography and Lighting (fiction)
Chas Appeti – Jungle
Production Design
Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling – Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Scripted Casting
Nina Gold and Martin Ware – This Is Going to Hurt
Sound (fiction)
Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands and Adele Fletcher – House of the Dragon
Writer (comedy)
Lisa McGee – Derry Girls
Writer (drama)
Adam Kay – This Is Going to Hurt
Director (factual)
Felicity Morris – The Tinder Swindler
Editing (factual)
Rupert Houseman – Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Emerging Talent (factual)
Charlie Melville (producer/director) – John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
Original Music (factual)
Jessica Jones – Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Photography (factual)
Marcel Mettelsiefen and Jordan Bryon – Children of the Taliban
Sound (factual)
Julian Gough, Andy James and Andy Payne – The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Director (multi-camera)
Directing Team – The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Entertainment Craft Team
Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Sillitto, David Newton and Joe Phillips – Strictly Come Dancing
Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, MPC and Pixomodo – House of the Dragon
Titles and Graphic Identity
Peter Anderson Studio – Bad Sisters
