The funeral picked up the awards for Sound: Factual (Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James and Andy Payne) and directing team for Director: Multi-Camera.

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II has won two BAFTAs at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023.

The funeral was broadcast on more than 50 UK channels, including ITV and Sky and was watched by a peak of 37.5 million people in the UK.

It was reported at the time in September 2022 that TV coverage of the funeral received a peak audience of 19.5 million on BBC One and an average of 12.9 million on the channel, with 1.22 million watching on BBC Two and 3.5 million on ITV.

As well as the State Funeral, the very best behind-the-scenes television talent of 2022 was celebrated with the likes of House of the Dragon and This Is Going to Hurt winning three BAFTAs each.

The Craft Awards shine a spotlight on those who work hard behind-the-scenes of some of the year's best shows, not to be confused with the BAFTA Television Awards. The latter ceremony with P&O Cruises, will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will take place on Sunday 14th May and be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Craft Awards ceremony was hosted in London by Mel Giedroyc and some of TV's most recognisable talent served as guest presenters on the night also, including broadcaster Charlene White, Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan, Adrian Lester, Clara Amfo and more.

Some of the first-time BAFTA winners on the night were The Tinder Swindler, Derry Girls' Lisa McGee, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and BBC Three's Mood. Read on for the full list of winners.

Costume Design

Jane Petrie – The Essex Serpent

Director (fiction)

William Stefan Smith – Top Boy

Editing (fiction)

Selina MacArthur – This Is Going to Hurt

Emerging Talent (fiction)

Pete Jackson (writer) – Somewhere Boy

Makeup and Hair Design

Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower and Rosalia Culora – House of the Dragon

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon HBO

Original Music (fiction)

Nicôle Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame ‘KZ’ Kwei-Armah JR – Mood

Photography and Lighting (fiction)

Chas Appeti – Jungle

Production Design

Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling – Don't Hug Me I'm Scared

Scripted Casting

Nina Gold and Martin Ware – This Is Going to Hurt

Sound (fiction)

Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands and Adele Fletcher – House of the Dragon

The cast of Derry Girls. Channel 4

Writer (comedy)

Lisa McGee – Derry Girls

Writer (drama)

Adam Kay – This Is Going to Hurt

Director (factual)

Felicity Morris – The Tinder Swindler

Editing (factual)

Rupert Houseman – Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Emerging Talent (factual)

Charlie Melville (producer/director) – John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf

Original Music (factual)

Jessica Jones – Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

This Is Going to Hurt. BBC

Photography (factual)

Marcel Mettelsiefen and Jordan Bryon – Children of the Taliban

Sound (factual)

Julian Gough, Andy James and Andy Payne – The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Director (multi-camera)

Directing Team – The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Entertainment Craft Team

Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Sillitto, David Newton and Joe Phillips – Strictly Come Dancing

Special, Visual and Graphic Effects

Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, MPC and Pixomodo – House of the Dragon

Titles and Graphic Identity

Peter Anderson Studio – Bad Sisters

