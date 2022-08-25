The drama series, which will premiere exclusively on StarzPlay in November, serves as a prelude to the classic French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos by unveiling the origin story of its iconic characters.

Starz has revealed a first look at its lavish adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons starring Lesley Manville and Paloma Faith, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com .

Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont are once again at the heart of the story, played by Alice Englert (Ratched) and Nicholas Denton (Glitch) respectively, meeting in Paris on the brink of revolution.

Paloma Faith in Dangerous Liaisons. Starz

Dangerous Liaisons will follow their journey from the capital city's notorious slums to the luxurious world of its aristocracy, as they do whatever it takes in order to survive.

The show will also introduce us to Genevieve de Merteuil (Manville), a Marquise who becomes a mentor of sorts to Englert's Camille, as she assimilates to noble society.

Meanwhile, Faith will be transformed into fiery noblewoman Florence de Régnier, whose gowns and wigs are even more elaborate than the Marquis herself.

Lesley Manville in Dangerous Liaisons. Starz

Englert and Manville are pictured together in the image above, which sees Camille seeming rather ill at ease with her new mentor, cradling a pile of books – suggesting she still has much to learn about the world she has entered into.

Paloma Faith in Dangerous Liaisons. Starz

Best known for her music career, Faith has recently transitioned into acting, gaining fans for her villainous role in DC Comics drama Pennyworth, which is returning for its third season later this year.

Lesley Manville in Dangerous Liaisons. Starz

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Manville recently wowed viewers with a powerhouse performance in BBC One's Sherwood, which followed earlier small screen success in Mum, Harlots and Magpie Murders.

Paloma Faith in Dangerous Liaisons. Starz

Dangerous Liaisons will also star Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) and BAFTA nominee Kosar Ali (Rocks) along with Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carrè, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil and Nathanael Saleh as Azolan.

