In the interview, Connor, who is currently in New York, said of his future plans: “I haven’t done a play, like, as an adult."

He continued: “I’m keen to, hopefully soon. And once I’ve done that, I’d be ready to take it to Broadway or maybe Off-Broadway… somewhere!”

Kit Connor stars in Netflix's Heartstopper.

While Heartstopper fans are eagerly counting down the days until the arrival of season 2, Connor has been vocal about the fact that he doesn't just wish to remain in the drama forever.

Although Heartstopper has already been renewed for season 3, Connor told Vulture: “I hate the idea of being a teenager, having your show blow up, and never developing from there, potentially acting like a 17-year-old when you’re 25.”

His comments follow on from a similar sentiment shared by the young actor in an interview with British Vogue, where he stated that he doesn't just want to be perceived as "Nick from Heartstopper".

He also revealed that he doesn't want to be "labelled as anything, as a heart-throb or as the queer actor or as this or that. I want to be labelled as an actor who can do different things."

As for what's next on Connor's plate, in his Vulture interview, he also recently filmed the upcoming romcom A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow and is set to lead the movie One of Us, which he described as a “psychological sort of thriller-mystery”.

The release will also star Shetland's Douglas Henshall in a yet-to-be-disclosed role, with the likes of Sienna Guillory (Love Actually), Beccy Henderson (Derry Girls) and David Horovitch (House of the Dragon) all also featuring in One of Us.

The horror, which is set to be filmed in Northern Ireland, is an allegorical film that will see members of a family begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Connor's character has to search for the stranger in their midst.

In the meantime, fans of Connor's will of course be able to see him in the second season of Heartstopper, which will see Nick navigate his new relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke).

As per the official synopsis: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

"With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

