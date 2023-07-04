While he does still love playing his Heartstopper role, he did say: “I’m conscious of the fact I don’t want people to go and watch everything I’m ever in now and go, ‘Oh, it’s Nick from Heartstopper'."

He continued: "I also don’t want to be labelled as anything, as a heart-throb or as the queer actor or as this or that. I want to be labelled as an actor who can do different things.”

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper season 2. Netflix

Fans of the standout Netflix YA hit series are waiting patiently for its second season to land on the streamer this August and will see many of the same beloved characters return, along with some new faces joining the bunch.

While Connor, like any actor, doesn't just want to be heralded for one role in particular, he does admit how grateful he is to the Netflix series for his breakout role. He says: “I can’t put into words how grateful I am for Heartstopper, in the way it’s affected my life, my career, my perception of myself and my general mindset.”

The new series of Heartstopper will see fan-favourite leads Nick and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigate their new relationship while the rest of their friends are similarly trying to figure out their own host of challenges also.

As per the synopsis: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

"With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Connor was recently named as one of RadioTimes.com's Pride Rising Stars 2023 alongside the likes of Bella Ramsey, Jerrie Johnson and Emma D'Arcy.

At only aged 19, Connor has starred in a number of productions over the years, including Channel 4's Chickens, Grantchester and Elton John biopic Rocketman, where he played the teenage version of the iconic star.

Connor is also set to lead new horror film, One of Us, as the youngest member of a family at a funeral who attempt to uncover which attendee is actually a total stranger. He'll be joined by Shetland's Douglas Henshall, Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game of Thrones).

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd August 2023, and season 1 is streaming now.

