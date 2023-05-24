The stills see Nick, Charlie, Tara and Darcy on a school trip to Paris, while Tao and Elle are sat together at a cinema, and Isaac is in a book store.

With only a matter of months until Heartstopper season 2 debuts on Netflix , the series' fans have now been given a brand-new look at the season in a selection of new images.

Speaking about the new images, executive producer Patrick Walkers said: "Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie and the rest of the Heartstopper gang for Season 2 has been an absolute privilege.

"Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!"

The official synopsis for the new season says: "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

"With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Creator Alice Oseman previously teased that there will be "a lot of" new material in the season that didn't appear in the graphic novels, explaining that "we had a good foundation" but that "there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV".

Meanwhile, Oseman also told RadioTimes.com that the new season will see Nick wanting to come out to the world, but finding it difficult because of his "nasty brother, his mostly absent father, and his laddy mates".

Heartstopper season 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 3rd August 2023, and season 1 is streaming now.

