Nothing is yet known about Henshall's role in the film but he joins the cast alongside Sienna Guillory ( Love Actually ), Beccy Henderson ( Derry Girls ) and David Horovitch ( House of the Dragon ).

A matter of months after Douglas Henshall left his role as DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland , he has now found his next big role – in mystery horror film One of Us , which is already set to star Heartstopper 's Kit Connor.

The cast already also includes Connor Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small), Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Gangs of London).

Sienna Guillory. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

As was previously reported, the "allegorical" film, will see the youngest son of a family, played by Connor, searching for a stranger amongst them as family members start dying one by one at a funeral. The film will be the debut of writer/director Stefan van de Graaff.

Upon leaving his Shetland role, Henshall previously revealed that he would "love to play a baddie again", adding that "it will be nice to play somebody who isn’t so irredeemably good as Perez!"

He said: "That would be fun – I used to get asked to be the baddie lots in the past. I don’t know what the future holds."

Henshall also spoke with RadioTimes.com earlier this year about life after Shetland, saying: "I was comfortable to say goodbye to him but I think it will probably be a bit weird for a wee while. But I think he's very happy wherever he is."

The lead detective role in Shetland will now be taken up by After Life star Ashley Jensen, playing new character DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com Jensen previously teased of her character: "She's actually from Shetland but she left very young and was desperate to get away so she's kind of quite reluctant to get back."

