The third season of Derry Girls ended in heartbreak, with a shock death that will no doubt have huge repercussions for the special bonus episode airing tomorrow night.

The episode began with the announcement that Fatboy Slim would be Right Here, Right Now in Derry on Halloween night, and the girls were all desperate to get their hands on tickets.

Dublin-born actor Emmett J Scanlan joined the Derry Girls cast in a guest appearance as a menacing super-fan who challenged 'wee English fella' James to a fist-fight when the Derry Girls scooped the final five tickets to the concert.

In a panic, James ripped up the tickets, meaning no-one could have them – that is, until Michelle had the bright idea to appear on local TV, spinning a sob story that landed the gang with VIP tickets (although it's a story that would require James to fake a black eye and a broken leg...).

Who died at the end of Derry Girls season 3?

Saoirse Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn in Derry Girls season 3 Channel 4/ Peter Marley

The night started off brilliantly for our Derry Girls (all dressed as angels, and definitely not swans), as Clare's dad offered to drive them to the Fatboy Slim concert.

His tiny car initially didn't win him any favours, however – until he attached a trailer to the back of it, driving the girls through the streets of Derry as part of its Halloween parade.

Clare shared a sweet look and thumbs up with her dad, as he glanced back to see her and her friends all cheering and waving to the crowds lining the streets.

The night improved from there for Clare – although James's still-intact leg got the gang busted and thrown out of the Fatboy Slim concert, she still managed to share a kiss with the woman who worked at the record store.

However, after the girls left the venue, they found a sombre Da Gerry (Erin's dad) waiting for them outside, and Erin immediately realised that something was wrong.

Clare's dad had had an aneurism, and his death was wordlessly confirmed when a sobbing Clare reunited with her friends in the hospital waiting room – and they all rushed to embrace her, enveloping her in their fancy-dress angel wings as an acoustic cover of Praise You by Fatboy Slim played.

The final scene was of the funeral procession, with Erin and Clare arm-in-arm, and the students and teachers of Our Lady Immaculate College all paying their respects.

