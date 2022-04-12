The much-loved comedy's final outing will follow the gang as they anxiously await their GCSE results and take their first steps toward adulthood (you can read our five-star Derry Girls season 3 review here).

The third and final season of Derry Girls arrives on Channel 4 this week, reuniting viewers with the show’s central quintet : Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James.

The new season also promises a brush with the law for our Derry Girls, and the introduction of an indecently handsome plumber who has the potential to wreak havoc within the Quinn family.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Derry Girls season 3.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays Erin Quinn

Erin Quinn played by Saoirse Monica Jackson in Derry Girls

Who is Erin Quinn? An aspiring writer with buckets of bravado masking her teenage insecurity, Erin's family life grounds the series - while fans are convinced that a romance between Erin and James is on the cards in season 3.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about her final outing in the role, Saoirse-Monica Jackson promised a new maturity from her character Erin: "She's really found a bit more confidence in herself and who she is and trust[s] in her moral compass a bit more. Obviously there's still always madness, but I think that we see a lot more of a competence with her and a bit more of an understanding."

Where have I seen Saoirse-Monica Jackson before? She recently starred in Skint and Finding You, and has previously appeared in Harlan Coben's The Five on Sky One, and starred in the West End run of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman back in 2018.

Nicola Coughlan plays Clare Devlin

Clare Devlin, played by Nicola Coughlan in Derry Girls

Who is Clare Devlin? An anxious "nervous wreck" student who previously came out as gay to the gang.

Speaking about Clare's journey in season 3, Coughlan told RadioTimes.com: "Clare is still very much a nervous wreck. Doesn’t know what to do with herself. She’s just ticking along, just being really mega stressed. And also deeply involved about her exams and school and all of that kind of thing. But she definitely, definitely goes on a journey."

Where have I seen Nicola Coughlan before? Outside of Derry Girls, she's best known for playing Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2, and Hannah Dalton in Harlots. She also co-created the comedy podcast Whistle Through the Shamrocks.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays Michelle Mallon

Michelle Mallon, played by Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in Derry Girls

Who is Michelle Mallon? A brash, permed teenager with a heart of gold and saddled with a supremely annoying cousin (at least according to her): James, the 'wee English fella'.

Where have I see Jamie-Lee O'Donnell before? She played lead role Rose Gill in recent prison comedy-drama Screw, and has otherwise starred in shows like Doing Money and 6Degrees on BBC iPlayer, and also appeared in Urban and the Shed Crew alongside Richard Armitage.

Louisa Harland plays Orla McCool

Orla, played by Louisa Harland in Derry Girls

Who is Orla McCool? The kooky oddball of the group, she's Erin's cousin.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of season 3, Louisa Harland said: "I believe that Orla finds her voice even more. I think she speaks out loud a little bit more. Still very much [marching] to the sound of her own drum, but yeah, I think you get more of Orla this time around."

Where have I seen Louisa Harland before? She recently played Cloda O'Donnell in The Deceived, and starred in her co-star Coughlan's podcast comedy Whistle Through the Shamrocks. You may also recognise her from crime drama Love/Hate or Woody Harrelson's Lost in London, or else seen her on BBC daytime favourite Doctors.

Dylan Llewellyn plays James Maguire

James Maguire, played by Dylan Llewwllyn in Derry Girls

Who is James Maguire? A fish-out-of-water English schoolboy forced to attend the all-girls Our Lady Immaculate College while he stays with his cousin, Michelle.

Where have I seen Dylan Llewellyn before? The actor has starred in Call the Midwife, Dodo, A Grand Romantic Gesture, and Holby City. He played Martin ‘Jono’ Johnson from 2011 to 2012.

Siobhan McSweeney plays Sister Michael

Sister Michael, played by Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls

Who is Sister Michael? The strict, sarcastic headmistress of Our Lady Immaculate College, she speaks her mind and doesn't care who knows it. The only thorn in her side: the earnest Father Peter.

Where have I seen Siobhan McSweeney before? Viewers may recognise her from the recent adaptation of Graham Norton's novel Holding, in which she played Bríd Riordan. She also starred in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (as Dr Cooke), Porterrs, Collateral, The Fall, No Offence as Ruth Cheetham, and popped up in Alice Through the Looking Glass as Witzender.

Tara Lynne O’Neill plays Mary Quinn

Mary Quinn and husband Gerry in Derry Girls

Who is Mary Quinn? The Quinn family matriarch, she's clever, no-nonsense and won't admit to her own foibles: namely, her need to pack everything but the kitchen sink on family holidays.

Where have I seen Tara Lynne O'Neill before? She played Dean in The Fall, and starred in numerous Irish dramas including Omagh, Pure Mule, The Clinic and Stardust, in addition to Line of Duty.

Tommy Tiernan plays Gerry Quinn

Gerry Quinn, played by Tommy Tiernan in Derry Girls

Who is Gerry Quinn? The long-suffering father of Erin and husband to Mary, he's bullied daily by his father-in-law Joe, who finds fault with everything he does and remains unapologetic about despising him.

Where have I seen Tommy Tiernan before? The Irish comedian is better known for his stand-up routines and chat show, but he did previously star in the Channel 4 sitcom Small Potatoes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ian McElhinney plays Granda Joe

Granda Joe, played by Ian McElhinney in Derry Girls

Who is Granda Joe? Erin's grandad, whose new, homicidal cat Seamus causes even more tension between himself and son-in-law Gerry in season 3.

Where have I seen Ian McElhinney before? International viewers may recognise him as the rather more serious Barristan Selmy, Lord Commander of the Queensguard of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in Cold Feet, New Tricks, Holby City, Doctors and Ripper Street, and played General Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Kathy Kiera Clarke plays Aunt Sarah McCool

Sarah McCool, played by Kathy Kiera Clarke in Derry Girls

Who is Aunt Sarah? Orla's mum, she's as kooky and laid-back as her daughter.

Where have I seen Kathy Kiera Clarke before? She played Sybil Stamfordis in the Amazon adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse, and has starred in Silent Witness, Proof, Pulling Moves and Omagh among other projects.

Leah O'Rourke plays Jenny Joyce

Jenny Joyce (right) and Aisling in Derry Girls

Who is Jenny Joyce? The gang's nemesis, she's a goody-two-shoes whose school assembly dance routines continue to frustrate Sister Michael.

Where have I seen Leah O'Rourke before? She's best known for her role in Derry Girls, but she was previously a stand-in on Game of Thrones.

Peter Campion plays Father Peter

Father Peter and Sister Michael in Derry Girls

Who is Father Peter? An earnest, vain parish priest blessed with a thick head of hair - although this season he's sporting a ponytail, to Sister Michael's disgust.

Where have I seen Peter Campion before? Viewers may recognise him from Domina (as Libo), Peaky Blinders (as Mickey Gibbs), the film Sing Street (as Evan), Brooklyn (as George Sheridan) opposite Saoirse Ronan, Raw, Dead Still, and Can't Cope, Won't Cope.

Kevin McAleer plays Uncle Colm

Uncle Colm (centre, front row) in Derry Girls

Who is Uncle Colm? Granda Joe's brother, he has no self-awareness and can talk for Derry.

Where have I seen Kevin McAleer before? Rising to fame on Irish comedy series Nighthawks, he's best known for his deadpan humour on the comedy circuit.

Derry Girls season 3 airs on Channel 4 and All4 at 9:15pm on Tuesday 12th April.