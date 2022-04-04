Will there be a Holding season 2? Latest news and speculation

Starring Game of Thrones' Conleth Hill as the anxious Sergeant PJ Collins, the murder mystery series focuses on a cold case murder that rocks a sleepy village.

ITV drama series Holding, adapted from Graham Norton's novel of the same name , ended its four-part run on Monday 4th April.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for his extended Big RT Interview, Hill said that his character had "none of the clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective" on TV.

"I just love the ordinariness of the mundanity - of the non-achievement outsider aspect of him that doesn't matter how long he's here, [he'll] always be an outsider," he said.

"I just thought he was a really multi-faceted character, but none of the kind of clichés that you'd expect from a leading detective and something. So yeah, [that anti-hero aspect] did appeal to me. And I think it was developed from the novel as well... so it was just a gift."

The series ended on a bittersweet note, as PJ Collins managed to track down the killer and solve the case, but was later rejected by his married lover, leaving him broken-hearted.

You can read our Holding ending explainer here, and read on for everything we know about Holding season 2.

Will there be a Holding season 2?

There's been no confirmed renewal of Holding.

We'll keep this page updated with any news of a potential second season.

Who could star in a potential Holding season 2?

Clinton Liberty and Conleth Hill in Holding on ITV ITV

If Holding is renewed for a second season, we would expect the majority of the Holding cast to return, including Conleth Hill as Sergeant PJ Collins, Clinton Liberty as Linus, Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan, Brenda Fricker as PJ's housekeeper Lizzie Meany, and Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross.

Is there a trailer for Holding season 2?

There's no trailer for Holding season 2 as the series has yet to be renewed by ITV for a second season. We'll keep this page updated.

Holding season 1 is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

