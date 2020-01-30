Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn has revealed that he's backing a romance between James and Erin when the comedy comes back for series three.

The sitcom is set in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, following four teenage girls attending a Catholic secondary school towards the end of the Troubles.

Llewellyn plays James, the English cousin of Derry girl Michelle, who takes her close friend Erin to the prom in a particularly popular episode of series two.

Fans have been wishing for an all-out romance ever since, and Llewellyn told RadioTimes.com on the National Television Awards red carpet that he's in favour.

"I don't know, we'll see. I would like it. I would like it for my character, but we'll see," he said.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, had previously told RadioTimes.com that "there's definitely a spark" between the two characters.

Derry Girls debuted on Channel 4 in January 2018 to critical acclaim, earning a nomination for Best Comedy at the NTAs, but controversially losing out to Mrs Brown's Boys.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Clare in Derry Girls, posted to Twitter after the loss: “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys for their NTA win, the trophy went to Ireland lads yeo.”

The third series of Derry Girls is expected to premiere in 2020.

