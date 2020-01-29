Following the announcement, several fans of the other nominees took to social media to express their disappointment at the result of the public vote.

One Twitter user wrote, “Mrs Brown’s Boys beating After Life to win the best comedy award at the National Television Awards is a metaphor of Britain’s decision making right now.”

Another tweeted, “How in the world does Mrs Brown's Boys win best comedy every year?? The British public man. Most unfunny show ever. Sex Education or Afterlife both should have smashed it. [sic]”

A third claimed, “Seriously? Who votes for the #NTAs and how did they pick Mrs Brown's Boys over 4 actually decent comedies!?”

However, one fan was more optimistic in their outlook, joking, “The fact that Mrs Brown's Boys could win best comedy gives hope to us all. I could potentially win best squirrel, or best family saloon.”

Meanwhile, the stars of the other nominated shows congratulated Mrs Brown’s Boys on the triumph.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Clare in Derry Girls, wrote, “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys for their NTA win, the trophy went to Ireland lads yeo.”

Ricky Gervais tweeted, “Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted.”