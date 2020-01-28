10.05pm

And that's your lot for another year!

You can read our complete winners' list here

10pm

Strictly Come Dancing picks up the final award of the evening, being named best Talent Show over its competitors Dancing On Ice, The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent.

On stage, Tess Daly speaks fondly of her former co-host, the late Bruce Forsyth. "Bruce is never far from our thoughts," she says, calling him an "absolute legend in the world of showbusiness".

9:55pm

An incredible fourth year running for Emmerdale, which is named best Serial Drama again – the last time another soap won was in 2006, when EastEnders came out on top.

9:49pm

The lads are in the winners' room! Ant & Dec revelling in tonight's big wins...

9:43pm

It's a double win for Peaky Blinders, as Cillian Murphy wins the award for best Drama Performance over Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Suranne Jones (Gentlemen Jack), Michael Stevenson (Casualty) and Idris Elba (Luther).

9:33pm

Another gong for Ant & Dec! The Chase, The Graham Norton Show and RuPaul's Drag Race UK lose out to I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, which is this year's winner of The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Ant & Dec dedicate the win to the people of Australia, remarking on the ongoing bushfire crisis.

9:16pm

The legendary Sir Michael Palin is the deserving recipient of this year's Special Recognition Award, with the likes of John Cleese, Paul Merton, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Mackenzie Crook paying tribute.

He received a standing ovation as he took to the stage at London's O2, dedicating his award to his friend and Monty Python colleague Terry Jones, who passed away last week.

9:13pm

ACTUAL DAVID SCHWIMMER is in the winners' room. It's Ross! We are freaking out...

9:09pm

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street) wins the soap Newcomer award, seeing off competition from Imran Adams (Hollyoaks), Jurell Carter (Emmerdale) and Max Bowden (EastEnders).

9:02pm

Ant and Dec have won the TV Presenter award – again! That's an incredible 19(!) wins on the trot. Bad luck Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Phillip Schofield.

8:54pm

Chernobyl is named best New Drama, triumphing over Cleaning Up, Gentleman Jack, A Confession and The Capture.

HBO's critically-acclaimed Chernobyl

8:42pm

8:42pm

David Walliams – sans trousers – accepts the award for best TV Judge, thanking... himself... in his speech. He beat his fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell, will.i.am of The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, Ru Paul from Drag Race UK and Sir Tom Jones of The UK.

8:40pm

This Morning is the winner in the Live Magazine Category, with the current hosts – Phil, Holly, Eamonn and Ruth – accepting the trophy from show legends Richard and Judy! The show beat Loose Women, Good Morning Britain and Sunday Brunch to come out on top.

8:32pm

Gavin & Stacey is the winner of the special Image award – tidy! "It was a risk bringing this show back after 10 years," says Ruth Jones, calling the BBC "the best public broadcaster in the world".

No word on more episodes though... d'oh!

8:25pm

Who's next in the Radio Times interview booth? It's Alan Carr!

8:19pm

Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street) wins Best Serial Drama Performance, beating Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Danny Miller (Emmerdale) and Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks).

8:12pm

Here we are speaking to Jesy Nelson about her fantastic documentary Odd One Out – see her interview on RadioTimes.com soon!

8:12pm

Mrs Brown's Boys wins the Comedy category beating Derry Girls, Fleabag, After Life and Sex Education – sure to be a controversial winner!

8:09pm

Here's Bake Off's Paul Hollywood chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com backstage!

8:05pm

Peaky Blinders is named Best Drama, winning out over Killing Eve, Casualty, Call the Midwife and Line of Duty at this evening’s awards.

7:55pm

Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out' wins in the Factual category, beating Ambulance, Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, Gogglebox and Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

7:44pm

Bake Off has triumphed in the Challenge Show category, beating The Circle, Love Island, The Apprentice and Masterchef!

7:31pm

And we're off – we're backstage in the winners' room waiting for the stars to start piling in!

6:45pm

Our winners' list is live now and will be updated as the lucky few are announced throughout the night!

6:15pm

The queens of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK working the red carpet!

6:00pm

John Barrowman heading our way on the red carpet – fabuloooous! Read his exclusive quotes on another possible Doctor Who comeback soon on RadioTimes.com...

5:37pm

Which of the soaps do you think will come out on top tonight? The stars of Corrie (via tube!), EastEnders and Hollyoaks are on their way...

4:57pm

Thomas Skinner will be representing this year's series of The Apprentice, competing in the Challenge Show category. Bosh!

4:48pm

Looks like Line of Duty's Martin Compston will be missing out on all the fun tonight, but is wishing his colleagues at AC-12 well...

4:45pm