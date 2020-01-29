But it was the Irish star that emerged triumphant at tonight's ceremony, hosted by David Walliams and held at The O2 in London.

Last year, the gong went to Bodyguard's Richard Madden, who beat Comer and Murphy as well as Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and Our Girl's Michelle Keegan.

It was a double win for Peaky Blinders, which had already won the Best Drama award earlier in the evening.

BBC

Following Murphy's win, the official Twitter account for the show posted a video with the actor dedicating the win to the fans. "Peaky Blinders fans are the best in the world" he said. "So loyal, so imaginative and so good at voting."

More like this

The gangster drama recently revealed the episode title for its sixth series premiere.

In July 2019, series creator Steven Knight revealed that he had already begun writing series six, and in September he confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still a work in progress.

Advertisement

By December, he’d finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing series six and it’s the best yet, but we always say that,” he revealed to the BBC.